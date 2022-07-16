SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (ValleyCentral) — Over 1,200 people witnessed the release of baby turtle hatchlings the morning of July 11.

At 6:45 a.m. Sea Turtle, Inc. released Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings into South Padre Island waters.

Due to a high number of nests laid in the same week, the organization was able to have a spontaneous release.

The public release took place at Cameron County Access Four.

After releasing the turtles, many traveled back to Sea Turtle Inc. to celebrate Hang Ten’s birthday.

The kemp’s ridley sea turtle turned 13 today. She is officially a teen!