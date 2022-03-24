AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States Supreme Court ruled 8-1 Thursday that a Texas death row inmate “likely” will succeed in his request for his pastor to lay hands on him during his execution.

John Ramirez. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP File)

John Ramirez, who was sentenced to die after being convicted of the brutal 2004 murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, sued the Texas prison system after it wasn’t going to allow that due to “security concerns.” Ramirez was scheduled to be executed Sept. 8, 2021, but this lawsuit and appeals process has delayed it. Ramirez had been scheduled for execution in 2017 and 2020, but an attorney change and COVID-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling.

With Justice Clarence Thomas as the lone dissenting vote, the SCOTUS gave its opinion agreeing Ramirez’s claim his religious freedoms were being violated by not letting his pastor pray out loud and touch him during his execution. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice previously denied Ramirez’s request, and lower courts upheld the decision.

Ramirez sued the state on the grounds of the Religious Land Use and institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 and the First Amendment. The SCOTUS opinion said Ramirez did everything he could through the prison system’s grievance process, and his requests are “sincerely based on a religious belief.”

“Because Ramirez is likely to succeed in showing that Texas’s policy substantially burdens his exercise of religion, respondents must prove that their refusal to accommodate the exercise both (1) furthers ‘a compelling governmental interest,’ and (2) is the ‘least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest,’” the high court’s opinion said, in part.

Previously, chaplains employed by the state prison system could be in the execution room and touch inmates to comfort them during the procedure, but the state had only Christian and Muslim advisors on staff, so the state barred them entirely in 2019 to “level the playing field,” according to the Texas Tribune. That was overturned by the SCOTUS, and the current Texas prison system protocol is to allow them in the room after they pass a background check and complete state orientation, but they aren’t allowed to touch the person being executed.

The ruling doesn’t “end the matter,” the opinion said. Ramirez still has to prove “that he is likely to suffer

irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief, that the balance of equities tips in his favor, and that an injunction is in the public interest,” and reverses the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision.

“If Texas reschedules Ramirez’s execution and declines to permit audible prayer or religious

touch, the District Court should therefore enter appropriate preliminary relief. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion,” the opinion concluded.