ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Arlington, Texas, say four people were injured in an active shooter situation at an area high school Wednesday morning — authorities are currently searching for the suspect.

The student suspect has been identified as Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who may be in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate number PFY-6260. Simpkins is believed to be armed and dangerous, police say.

Four total people were injured in the incident, which Arlington police report is isolated and began as a fight between students. Police report three of the victims were Timberview students and another may have been a teacher. One of the victims was pregnant.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Mansfield ISD is busing students away from the school. Families are being asked to pick up their students at the Center for the Performing Arts at 1110 West Debbie Lane.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports Mansfield Independent School District sent a letter to families, explaining students and staff were locked inside classrooms and offices at Timberview High School while Arlington, Grand Prairie and other police crews searched the scene.

Arlington police believe the scene is now secure.

In a press conference Wednesday, ATF Special Agent Jeffrey C. Boshek II explained his personal connection with incident, saying: “As a law enforcement officer and then as a parent of a student in Arlington ISD this is kind of your scariest moment not only what you do for your job but when you have a wife who’s a teacher here and several kids who go to school in the district.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.