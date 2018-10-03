School bus crash kills middle school student near Dallas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. School bus crash kills student in Mesquite, Texas on Oct. 3, 2018. (KXAS Photo via NBC News) [ + - ] Video

MESQUITE, Texas (KXAN) — A student was killed in a school bus crash in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Wednesday afternoon.

The Mesquite Independent School District says the Terry Middle School student was killed in the crash and two other students were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Thirty-seven other students on the bus were taken to their middle school to be reunited with their parents.

According to Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS, the school bus rolled onto its side and struck a telephone pole on Lawson Road near East Cartwright Road — about 15 miles east of downtown Dallas.

The cause of the crash, which did not appear to involve any other vehicles, has not been released.

Helicopter video shows the bus caught fire after crashing.

"Community members, MISD employees, and first responders acted quickly & risked their own lives to save these children," the district said in a statement. "We know these citizens saved many lives tonight and we are deeply moved by and thankful for their heroic acts."