Schlitterbahn will reopen Saturday with reservations and other health protocols in place

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – NOVEMBER 6: Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort is seen November 6, 2017 in New Braunfels, Texas. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort begins its phased reopening due to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday for season pass holders, according to the park’s website.

The waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston will open in waves in accordance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s state order with season pass holders getting the first opportunity this weekend. Schlitterbahn is introducing a series of health protocols for patrons to follow including reserving their visit, health screenings and a mask requirement.

“We sure have missed you! Now it’s time to have fun—safely,” the text reads on Schlitterbahn’s website.

All guests must reserve their visit ahead of time on the park website and answer an online health questionnaire 24 hours before the visit.

Schlitterbahn is asking guests to wear a mask and arrive at the time of their scheduled reservation to prevent a back-up at the entrance. Guests will be required to check-in at the health assessment station where the staff will give visitors a thermal temperature check.

Schlitterbahn says, after entering the park, lines for rides will be marked six feet apart to adhere to social distancing. Some rides and attractions inside the park are not conducive for social distancing and will be closed for now. Tubes will be sanitized between each rider. Restrooms will be sanitized every 20 minutes with a deep cleaning at the end of each day.

Gov. Abbott allowed water parks to reopen on May 29 and can currently operate at 50% capacity with phase three of the state’s reopening plan.

Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville is following similar procedures with tables distanced eight feet apart and a reservation system for park visits.

The City of Round Rock’s Parks and Recreation Department announced water park and pool openings throughout the city in late May.

Micki Krebsbach Pool opened on Saturday, May 23, with operating hours from 1-7 p.m. daily (closed on Tuesdays). Reservations for the pool’s picnic tables can be made by calling (512) 218-5540.

Rock’N River Water Park will open Saturday, May 30, with operating hours from noon to 7 p.m. daily (closed on Wednesdays). Rental reservations for Rock’N River can be made for cabanas, pergolas, bungalows, umbrellas, and birthday parties by visiting roundrocktexas.gov/river.