AUSTIN (KXAN) — The State of Texas wants to help you save money and energy this Memorial Day weekend. The Comptrollers Office is making certain ENERGY STAR® energy-efficient products tax-free from Saturday through midnight on Monday night.

You can buy, rent or lease the following items with the ENERGY STAR® label without paying a tax:

air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)

refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)

ceiling fans

incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

clothes washers

dishwashers

dehumidifiers

The following are still taxed, even if they carry the ENERGY STAR® label:

water heaters

clothes dryers

freezers

stoves

attic fans

heat pumps

wine refrigerators

kegerators

beverage chillers

You can buy the tax-free items in-store, online, by phone, by mail and by custom order as long as you purchase the item during the holiday period.

Delivery, shipping, handling, transportation and installation charges are part of the sales price.

According to the comptroller’s website, for air conditioners and refrigerators (because they have a price cap), you have to look at the item’s total sales price to determine whether you can buy it tax free.

For example, you buy an ENERGY STAR® refrigerator for $1,995 with a $50 delivery charge for a total sales price of $2,045. Because the refrigerator’s total sales price is more than the $2,000 cap for refrigerators, tax is due on the entire $2,045 sales price.