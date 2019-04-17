Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved (WKRN file)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “In Texas, you don’t mess with Chick-fil-A and you don’t mess with religious freedom," says Jonathan Saenz, President of Texas Values. In response to San Antonio City Council banning a Chick‑fil‑A location from the San Antonio International Airport because of their Christian values, the organization announced this Wednesday as “Save Chick-fil-A” Day.

"This egregious attack follows a growing trend of some governments taking action to punish Christians for simply living out their faith and holding to the biblical truth about marriage and sexuality. No Texas business or individual should ever be punished for practicing their faith," says Texas Values.

A legislative hearing on issues of religious freedom is taking place at the Capitol. Texans are asked to join there or at their local Chick-fil-A, where they're encouraged to share a picture with the hashtag #SaveChickfilA on social media.

"Local governments targeting and banning private Christian businesses like Chick-Fil-A is hostility to religion that violates our First Amendment. I thought Texas was ‘open for business.’ I guess that applies everywhere in Texas except for San Antonio, where the government demands that you renounce your religious beliefs. This issue is far from over,” says Texas Values.

The Texas House State Affairs Committee will hear public testimony on both HB 1035 and HB 3172. This legislation provides protection against the actions of the San Antonio City Council, which Texas Values deems unlawful.

You can visit SaveChickfilA.com to learn more. A Facebook event page has been created also https://www.facebook.com/events/671824069904114/ if you're interested to join.