SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pregnant 18-year-old and her boyfriend are believed to be found dead inside a car, the San Antonio Police Department announced in a press conference.

Earlier today the Leon Valley Police Department was searching for Savannah Nicole Soto, the pregnant 18-year-old.

Preliminary investigation by detectives show two people were found dead inside a car outside of Colinas at Medical Apartments on the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Rd.

“We do believe the two individuals are the female who was missing and her boyfriend,” Police Chief William McManus with the San Antonio Police Department said.

Both bodies were found in a Kia Optima car, which was described as the boyfriend’s vehicle.

It is unconfirmed if there were any weapons inside of the Kia Optima.

A CLEAR alert was issued for Soto after her family reported that she was missing. Family said Soto was pregnant and past her delivery date. She was last seen at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the 6000 block of Grissom Rd, in Leon Valley.

Photo: Texas DPS

According to police, Soto missed an essential medical appointment. Other news outlets are reporting she was supposed to be induced into labor Saturday night.

Soto is described as being 5’1 and weighing 115 pounds. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believed she was traveling in a 2013 gray Kia Optima, license number 4289D57.

Photo: Texas DPS

The Leon Valley Police Department has initiated an investigation into her disappearance and detectives are actively seeking additional witnesses for information.

Anyone with information regarding Soto’s death is urged to contact Detective Massiatte with the Leon Valley Police Department at j.massiatte@leonvalleytexas.gov or call (210) 684-8897.