San Saba ISD is back in session amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN SABA, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas school district decided to allow teachers and students to return to campus Wednesday, despite public health orders across the state to limit gatherings of people together.

A concerned teacher at the San Saba Independent School District, who wishes to remain anonymous, brought it to the attention of the KXAN investigative team. The teacher said their spring break was last week, and the district extended it to Tuesday of this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Monday and Tuesday, the educator said teachers and staff were required to come to work and start moving curriculum to an online learning format to prepare for a closure. But that closure ended Wednesday, and families were told students should return to campus.

Information on the school district’s website confirms school is back in session.

“Having children or teachers in our buildings is not a problem,” the memo reads. “It is large groups of people together that is the issue … In San Saba ISD we are choosing to stay open for the limited time that we are able to get technical materials into the hands of our students and prepare them for online or home-based instruction.”

The memo goes on to say currently, San Saba County has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus. San Saba ISD is a small, rural district with more than 700 students

