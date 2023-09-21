AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Antonio International Airport just got a little more international. The airport is welcoming its first-ever nonstop flight to Europe beginning in May.

German airline Condor will launch flights to Frankfurt, Germany, on May 17. The seasonal route will operate through Sept. 6.

“This a spectacular win for San Antonio,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “This is the first time people in San Antonio will be able to fly from SAT to Europe nonstop and vice-versa. Germany is where San Antonio has the most demand for travel in Europe because of the cultural, historic, tourism, military and business ties.”

Nirenberg said the flight is expected to have an annual $34 million economic impact on the region.

Tickets are already on sale. Flights will run three days a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The airline previously operated nonstop flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, beginning in June 2016, but the route was canceled several years ago.

German flag carrier Lufthansa currently flies nonstop between Austin and Frankfurt. More than 85,000 passengers have flown on the route since it resumed in April 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic.