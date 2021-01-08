San Antonio to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Alamodome starting Monday

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The City of San Antonio is hosting a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Alamodome starting Monday. In-person and drive-thru options will be available for those in Phase 1A and 1B.

You need an appointment, which can be made online starting Saturday or by calling 311 and selecting option eight. Walk-ins will not be taken.

The Alamaodome will be able to give out 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day and will strive to do so until further notice, the city said.

The clinic will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana Street in San Antonio.

For more information, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov.