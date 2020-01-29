San Antonio Spurs to host first ‘Selena Night’ in April

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs will host their first “Selena Night” to honor the late singer in April this year. It will happen during their April 3 game at 7:30 p.m. against the Golden State Warriors at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

“Having the Spurs reach out with this amazing idea to honor Selena was exciting, to say the least,” said Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister and the CEO of Q Productions, in a press release. “I have been to Spurs games and have witnessed first-hand how Spurs fans get pumped up and love to sing along and dance when they hear our music. It just makes sense – it’s a Texas thing.”

Selena Quintanilla died in 1995 at age 23, but she is far from being forgotten. In just the past few years, her family has partnered with H-E-B to create custom tote-bags, sold specially-designed collectible cups at Stripes stores and worked with Netflix on a series based on her life.

A speed painter will highlight the halftime performance. Performance painter David Garibaldi, who has toured with KISS and created art during their performances, will create a painting of the late Queen of Cumbia that will be auctioned off later. Throughout the night, fans will be able to compete in a Selena-themed “Name That Tune” game as well as take Selena-themed photos, the press release said.

Tickets are available online now and range from $40 to $190, and packages also let people buy a T-shirt showing Selena’s iconic signature looped through the Spurs logo. The first 10,000 fans who attend will also get a free rally towel, according to the Spurs website.

The night will also serve as the launch for a new clothing collection with Selena and Spurs branding. Two of the 20 pieces will be sold online ahead of the game, starting Feb. 5, and the rest can be bought online the day after the game.