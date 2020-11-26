San Antonio sets curfew for Thanksgiving holiday, weekend after

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The City of San Antonio has issued a nightly curfew for Thanksgiving and the weekend afterward, according to a public health emergency declaration.

The declaration says the curfew starts 10 p.m. on Nov. 26 and will go until 5 a.m. for “all social activities,” like gathering outside of households. The curfew will reoccur nightly and end 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Violators could face up to $1,000 in fines, the declaration says.

Restaurants with dine-in service must also abide by the curfew and close at 10 p.m. and not reopen until 6 a.m. during the select dates. Drive-thru services may still continue, the declaration says. Restaurants can also be fined if they are found in violation of the curfew.

The declaration also says household gatherings shouldn’t have more than 10 people present.

You can read the full order online here.