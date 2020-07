Police say Brayan Rivera, 14, was last seen on July 25. (Photo courtesy San Antonio Police)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — San Antonio police asked for help Tuesday morning in their search for a teen last seen Saturday.

According to police, Brayan Rivera, 14, is four feet, eight inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, sleeveless black shirt and black sandals with white socks.

Please call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660 if you have any information.