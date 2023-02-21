SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — After several “street takeover” events that happened across Austin this past weekend, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said his city has seen “street racer/takeover groups” show up there in the last couple of weeks as well.

The chief called them “dangerous and disruptive” and said in San Antonio those types of events have ended in “numerous arrests, citations and gun and vehicle seizures.”

In Austin, two people were arrested in connection to the four different “street takeover” incidents on Saturday night. During these takeovers, APD said the crowd threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers.

A public information officer for SAPD said the following, in part:

“‘Take Over’ events are organized on social media and encourage the drivers (“swingers” or “drifters”) to perform donuts, burn-outs, or other displays of speed and acceleration. These are typically isolated incidents and we ask the public to call the police and report these activities. On the rare occasion that large numbers of takeover participants plan a ‘street takeover’ we monitor the through our Fusion Center and respond accordingly. Our SAPD’s Street Crimes unit takes the lead on takeover meets along with our Traffic Unit Officers. We utilize all resources, including helicopters, to coordinate a response and keep the public safe.

As a reminder, it is illegal to perform these actions of blocking the police or other emergency responders path. Penalties can increase up to the felony level and vehicles can be seized by Asset Seizure.”

San Antonio isn’t the only city that has reported seeing “street takeovers” over the past few years. You can read more about where they have popped up here.