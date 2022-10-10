SAN ANTONIO (Austin Business Journal) — The San Antonio Historic Design and Review Commission unanimously approved the Alamo Trust’s plans for the Alamo Gate and Lunette project on Oct. 5, though not before some opposition was heard from the public and some questioning from the commission on construction materials, archeological reviews and keeping the process transparent.

Rendering of new Alamo gate. Rendering: Alamo Trust via Austin Business Journal

In an interview with San Antonio Business Journal, Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers said that she wasn’t surprised by the opposition that sprang up before and during the meeting.

She has heard concerns from a variety of stakeholders about the size and scale of the project, the project materials and the overall cost.

