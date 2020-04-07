San Antonio-area Sutherland Springs church holds sermons during deadly pandemic

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (San Antonio Express-News via AP) — A small-town church in Texas continues to hold in-person services despite warnings from health experts who say large gatherings pose a great danger to the spreading the new coronavirus.

More than 40 people on Sunday attended the sermon at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

Parishioners told the San Antonio Express-News that their willingness to attend the service stems from surviving a mass shooting in their own church in 2017 that left 26 people dead and 20 wounded.

Sutherland Springs is in Wilson County, a rural area southeast of San Antonio that has six confirmed cases of coronavirus.