LIVE LOOK: San Antonio airport locked down after nearby police shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The San Antonio International Airport was placed on a lockdown Thursday afternoon after a shooting involving a police officer.
Police said the shooting happened at 9800 Airport Blvd., which is the address of a long term parking facility. It said there is no active threat to the public. The airport was locked down as a precautionary measure.
No injuries have been reported, according to San Antonio police.
NBC-affiliate WOAI in San Antonio reports passengers were told to shelter in place while police investigated.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.