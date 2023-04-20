AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you need to purchase supplies for emergency preparation, this weekend is a good time to do so.

Saturday and Sunday are the 2023 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, meaning some items will be exempt from taxes.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24.

The following items are eligible for tax exemption:

Less than $3000 Portable generators.

Less than $300 Emergency ladders. Hurricane shutters.

Less than $75 Axes. Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt). Can openers – nonelectric. Carbon monoxide detectors. Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric. Fire extinguishers. First aid kits. Fuel containers. Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits. Hatchets. Ice products – reusable and artificial. Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns. Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers. Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios. Smoke detectors. Tarps and other plastic sheeting.



You can also buy qualifying items online, by telephone, mail, custom order, or other means, as long as the sale takes place during the tax holiday weekend.

Check online for a full list of eligible items and details.