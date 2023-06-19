Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Round Round man was identified as a drowning victim in Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Bell County over the weekend.

The body of 72-year-old Dean Harbert was recovered Friday after a short search in the Union Grove Park area on the south side of the lake. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is a little less than 70 miles north of Austin.

The search started after the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a call from the man’s wife late Friday morning voicing concern that she had not heard from her husband. She told the call taker that her husband was camping in the area and had been calling daily to check in.

Deputies with The Bell County Sheriff`s Dept, along with the Corp of Engineer Rangers, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded, initiating a search.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department Marine One and The Corps of Engineer boats were able to locate and recover the victim after a short search.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced the death, and an autopsy was ordered.