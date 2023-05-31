ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The suspect in the Rockdale standoff is now in custody.

According to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore, law enforcement will remain on scene for a short period. Travelers should still find alternate routes.

This comes after multiple injuries were reported in a shooting which turned into a standoff. Rockdale Police and other law enforcement responded to the shooting on Tuesday night – which turned into a standoff lasting into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to Clore – residents were told to avoid the area of Murray Avenue, between Bowser Street and Wilcox, and College Street, from Murray Avenue to Belton.

Officers from a number of different area law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. A police unit was seen at Cameron Street and Wilcox just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.