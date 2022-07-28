UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Mandy Gutierrez, principal of Robb Elementary, who was placed on administrative leave Monday, two months after a mass shooting at her school, was reinstated to her position within the Uvalde Consolidated ISD.

In a letter to the House committee investigating the May 24 shooting, Gutierrez pushed back on some of the committee’s conclusions about campus security.

Her letter responds to parts of the House committee report in which she was mentioned.

“It is unfair and inaccurate to conclude that I ever [became] complacent on any security issue of Robb Elementary,” Gutierrez said.

A letter, from the Uvalde Consolidated ISD (UCISD) notified Gutierrez on July 28 that her administrative leave was lifted. The letter was signed by UCISD’s superintendent Hal Harrell and sent to KXAN from Gutierrez’s attorney.

“As was discussed today, with mutual agreement, you will continue to serve the District in an administrative capacity. Thank you for helping us as we work through the transition. We look forward to a successful 2022-2023,” the letter read in part.