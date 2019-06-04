Rick Springfield, Bob Schneider headline State Fair of Texas concert line-up

DALLAS (KXAN) — The State Fair of Texas revealed most of its main stage concert line-up for 2019 Tuesday with 12 performers already confirmed.

The State Fair opens its gates in 114 days running from Sept. 27-Oct. 20 in Dallas at Fair Park.

80s popstar Rick Springfield is the opening act for the Chevrolet Main Stage concert series. Other performers include Austin-based singer/songwriter Bob Schneider, country act Big & Rich, and Daughtry.

Friday, Sept. 27

8:30 p.m. – Rick Springfield

Saturday, Sept. 28

2:00 p.m. – TBA

8:30 p.m. – CAMEO

Sunday, Sept. 29

5:30 p.m. – La Maquinaria Norteña

Friday, Oct. 4

8:30 p.m. – Hotel California

Saturday, Oct. 5

8:30 p.m. – Daughtry

Sunday, Oct. 6

5:30 p.m. – Tye Tribbet

Friday, Oct. 11

8:30 p.m. – Bob Schneider

Saturday, Oct. 12

8:30 p.m. – Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:30 p.m. – Billy Ray Cyrus

Monday, Oct. 14

5:30 p.m. – Shane & Shane

Friday, Oct. 18

8:30 p.m. – Shining Star

Saturday, Oct. 19

8:30 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, Oct. 20

3:00 p.m. – Gary P. Nunn