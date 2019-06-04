Rick Springfield, Bob Schneider headline State Fair of Texas concert line-up

DALLAS (KXAN) — The State Fair of Texas revealed most of its main stage concert line-up for 2019 Tuesday with 12 performers already confirmed.
The State Fair opens its gates in 114 days running from Sept. 27-Oct. 20 in Dallas at Fair Park.
80s popstar Rick Springfield is the opening act for the Chevrolet Main Stage concert series. Other performers include Austin-based singer/songwriter Bob Schneider, country act Big & Rich, and Daughtry.
Friday, Sept. 27
8:30 p.m. – Rick Springfield
Saturday, Sept. 28
2:00 p.m. – TBA
8:30 p.m. – CAMEO
Sunday, Sept. 29
5:30 p.m. – La Maquinaria Norteña
Friday, Oct. 4
8:30 p.m. – Hotel California
Saturday, Oct. 5
8:30 p.m. – Daughtry
Sunday, Oct. 6
5:30 p.m. – Tye Tribbet
Friday, Oct. 11
8:30 p.m. – Bob Schneider
Saturday, Oct. 12
8:30 p.m. – Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy
Sunday, Oct. 13
8:30 p.m. – Billy Ray Cyrus
Monday, Oct. 14
5:30 p.m. – Shane & Shane
Friday, Oct. 18
8:30 p.m. – Shining Star
Saturday, Oct. 19
8:30 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, Oct. 20
3:00 p.m. – Gary P. Nunn