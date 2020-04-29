Residents locked out of apartments in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bexar County is investigating after nearly 50 residents were locked out of their apartments at a San Antonio complex.

They say they found their doorknobs bolted when they returned home on Monday.

That’s despite a local moratorium on evictions that’s currently in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is sad. It is sad when somebody put a key on the door, even though they don’t have money for two or three months. Right now, we don’t need that,” says Luis Falcon, who son was locked out of his apartment.

“This is the first flagrant violation we had of this, and we’ve asked the district attorney and other law enforcement to look into it and see what kind options we have against the company who did that,” says Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

The City of San Antonio has a program that helps residents cover their housing costs.

In Travis County, evictions are prohibited until May 8 and those in violation could be fined $1,000 and/or face 180 days in jail.

County Judge Sarah Eckhardt issued the order, which halts evictions, unless a tenant or a member of their household poses “an imminent threat of physical harm to the property owner, the property owner’s employees, or other tenants, including other tenants within the household,” or if there is criminal activity happening there.