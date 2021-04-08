LIVE | Police: ‘Several injuries’ reported after shooting at Bryan cabinets store, suspect still at large

BRYAN, Texas (KWKT/KXAN) — Police said a shooting at a Bryan cabinets store resulted in “several injuries” Thursday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Kent Moore Cabinets store, located in the 500 block of Industrial Boulevard in Bryan. Police said the first call about shots fired came at about 2:30 p.m.

Lt. Jason James with the Bryan Police Department told reporters several victims have been taken to a local hospital.

According to a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said the shooter has not been caught yet.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Kent Moore Cabinets store, located in the 500 block of Industrial Boulevard in Bryan. (KAGS)

Officers are now interviewing other employees at the business as well as collecting evidence from the crime scene. They said additional updates would come later in the day.

The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

KXAN’s sister station, FOX44 News, spoke to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which says troopers are investigating.

FOX44 also confirms a school in the area is on lockdown. Students won’t be released until police give an all-clear signal.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.