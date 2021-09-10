Report: Texas is third most popular state for international homebuyers

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — International homebuyers accounted for $4.9 billion in home sales in Texas between April 2020 and March 2021, making the state the third most popular destination for homebuyers from outside the U.S, according to a new report from Texas Realtors.

Texas has held the No. 3 spot since 2018.

Statewide, buyers from outside the U.S. bought almost 10,000 houses in the past year. Only Florida and California were more popular homebuying destinations.

Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for the lion’s share — 42% — of all international home purchases in Texas in the last year. Almost a third came from Asia.

