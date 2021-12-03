Report: BB gun fired at students walking home in Central Texas town

CAMERON, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas school district warned families that someone may be firing at students with either a BB or an Airsoft gun.

The Cameron Independent School District, which is located in Milam County more than an hour northeast of Austin, sent out a notice that these incidents may have happened on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. District leaders received reports Thursday about this happening near Fannin Avenue and 22nd Street, the intersection closest to Cameron Junior High School.

The district reported someone shot a BB gun or an Airsoft gun toward students walking home from school. The Cameron Police Department is now looking into these reports, the district said.

District leaders are now asking parents and their children to remain aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious to Cameron police.