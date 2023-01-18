AUSTIN (KXAN)– Rep. Lloyd Doggett was at Foundation Community’s 2023 tax season conference Wednesday and urged Central Texans to file with free help to ensure they claim all the tax credits they are eligible for-like the earned income tax credit.

With tax season approaching, Foundation Communities and Prosper Tax Help want to assist local families file their taxes, according to the Foundation Communities website.

Prosper Tax Help is a free service available to individuals who make less than $60,000 a year and households of two to four that make less than $85,000, according to the website.

To schedule an appointment, go to the Foundations Communities website.