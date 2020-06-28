Remains discovered in Killeen near spot where missing soldier was found

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Homicide detectives in Killeen uncovered “unidentified remains” on Saturday near the site where skeletal remains were found last week, KXAN’s sister station KWKT reports.

According to KWKT, the remains have been sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine whether they’re human or animal, after someone in the area reported them to officers Saturday afternoon.

On June 19, the skeletal remains of missing Army Private Gregory Morales were found in a field nearby.

There is no information at this stage to suggest whether this set of remains, discovered near a residential neighborhood, has any connection to Morales or missing Army Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen April 22.

KXAN will update this story when more information is available.