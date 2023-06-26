Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 26, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A record-breaking number of Texans are expected to travel over the 4th of July holiday weekend, according to AAA.

More than 3.8 million Texans are projected to travel more than 50 miles from home, a 7% increase from the previous record set in 2019.

Nationwide, more than 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday weekend, surpassing the record of 49 million, which was also set in 2019.

In Texas, more than 3.2 million people are expected to drive to their destinations, while around 400,000 are expected to fly. A further 189,000 are projected to take buses, trains and cruises.

If you’ll be one of the millions on the road, make sure your car is ready to go first. The extreme heat can have a toll on your car’s battery, and AAA says it’s also the season for an uptick in tire blowouts.

AAA also has some suggestions for the best and worst times to travel by car: