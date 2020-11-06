Re-elected U.S. reps for Texas react to 2020 presidential election

A woman walks her dogs near the US Capitol Building on March 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After President Donald Trump gave remarks at the White House Thursday afternoon, many were quick to point out his unsupported claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

As of Thursday night, the race remained uncalled as ballots were still being counted in key states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Recently re-elected U.S. representatives for Texas sounded off on Twitter, reacting to Trump’s speech.

Republican Rep. Roger Williams, who won re-election to U.S. House District 25 over Democratic challenger Julie Oliver, largely stood with Trump, saying the presidential election is “corrupt” and blamed it on “radical Dems.”

This is the most corrupt election in our lifetime. Where is the DOJ and AG? — Roger Williams (@RogerWilliamsTX) November 6, 2020

Republican Rep. John Carter, who was re-elected to U.S. House District 31 over Donna Imam Tuesday night, said every ballot should be counted and that “free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy.”

Every legal ballot should be counted in accordance with the law.



Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. — Judge Carter (@JudgeCarter) November 5, 2020

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett won his re-election for U.S. House District 35. He said only “the people decide the outcome of elections,” not just when those in power approve of the results. He went on to say that “every voter counts.”