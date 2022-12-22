SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo City is one of Texas’ top tourist destinations year-round–and a recent marketing survey suggests that remains true during the holidays.

According to Mixbook Photo Co., a business specializing in the creation of photo albums, the River Walk is one of America’s favorite Christmas traditions.

Mixbook polled 1,500 Americans about every state’s top holiday traditions, and the San Antonio River Walk nearly topped the list, finishing at No. 2.

As for the No. 1 tradition? Ohio loves its Buckeyes candy.

“The Christmas state tradition which came in second was Texas’, known for the beautiful River Walk in San Antonio,” Mixbook said in a press release about its ranking.

At Christmas time, the area is decorated with over 100,000 lights draped over the cypress trees lining the river, which are illuminated from dusk till dawn, the company said.

“For many of us, traditions are an important part of what’s so special about the holiday season,” said Leslie Albertson, director of marketing of Mixbook. “Even though we may celebrate in different ways, spending time with friends and family and creating memories together is what matters most.”

The Top 10

1 Ohio’s Buckeyes

2 Texas’ ‘River Walk’ in San Antonio

3 New York’s Genesee Keg Tree in Rochester

4 Georgia’s Candy Canes

5 Tennessee’s Moon Pies

6 Michigan’s Sugar Cookies

7 Illinois’ Chicago Christkindlmarkt

8 California’ s Santa Surfing Competition

9 Florida’s ‘Deck The Chairs’ Decorating of Lifeguard Chairs

10 Washington’s Festival of Trees

For the complete ranking, check out the interactive map, showing America’s most popular festive traditions, ranked from 1-50.