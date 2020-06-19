Rally outside Fort Hood demands continued search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday afternoon, family, friends and supporters of Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who went missing in April, gathered outside of Fort Hood to demand further searching.

Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in a 3rd Cavalry Regiment parking lot. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Col. Ralph Overland, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, appointed a team to perform a standard investigation called an “AR 15-6 investigation” in order to figure out if Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed before she went missing from her unit April 22.

MORE: Army launches sexual harassment investigation into missing soldier

“No one really understands how much we’re searching. I hope we can find her. And as much as I know America has faith in us to protect this country and to fight for our nation, I feel like they should have faith in us — to know that we are doing everything possible to find her,” said Sergeant 1st Class Ashlee Ibarra.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $25,000 reward for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Pfc. Guillen.