Rabid cow spent three days at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — People may have been exposed to a rabid cow at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo during a showing in February, according to a warning from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas DSHS said in a release that a cow in the cattle barn from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14 developed rabies and was capable of spreading the virus to people and other animals.

The solid black cow, a Brangus heifer, was shown by a student from Miller Grove ISD in Hopkins County which is east of Dallas. The cow was, reportedly, only outside during the showing and loading/unloading, Texas DSHS says.

A map of the San Antonio Stock Show depicts where a rabid cow was housed (Texas DSHS)

Texas DSHS says it has been in contact with the caretakers for the cow and is monitoring the animals from nearby stalls.

Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals. Anyone who put their hand in the cow’s mouth or nose or had contact between the animal’s saliva and an open wound or mucous membrane like the eyes, nose or mouth should be evaluated for a rabies exposure, according to DSHS.

Bexar County residents who visited the cattle barn on those dates and have questions may contact the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District at 210-207-8876. People who live elsewhere may contact their DSHS regional Zoonosis Control office.