AUSTIN (KXAN) – The governing board of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) will meet Wednesday, August 17 at the Texas State Capitol to consider and vote on the next round of grants to fund the fight against cancer.

CPRIT is a state agency created by the legislature. In 2007, Texas voters approved the creation of CPRIT with an original $3 billion investment. CPRIT is now a $6 billion, 20-year-initiative. The agency is now the largest state cancer research investment in the history of the United States and the second largest cancer research and prevention program in the world.

What does CPRIT do?

CPRIT accepts applications and award grants focused on fighting the disease. This includes recruitment grants, bringing cancer researchers to Texas and supporting prevention programs across the state.

According to a CPRIT spokesperson, the agency has a three-part mission: invest in the cancer research capabilities of Texas, build and expand a life science infrastructure across the state and fund innovations that can lead to breakthroughs in cancer prevention and cures.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the CPRIT governing board could approve a proposed slate of awards that would add almost $90 million additional dollars to the fight cancer, helping with prevention to product development.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.