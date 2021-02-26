Q&A: What to expect during the ERCOT hearings in the Texas House and Senate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t the only person with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in their crosshairs. The Texas House and Senate are holding hearings about last week’s energy disaster in the midst of extreme winter storms.

KXAN’s Sally Hernandez and the Texas Tribune’s Cassandra Pollock discussed that along with other big issues in the state Thursday.

The House and Senate hearings are being held simultaneously. Pollock explained this could be because the legislature is running behind due to the pandemic.

The Biden administration has been facing pushback from the state of Texas, after the president tried to ban deportations for 100 days. This is not the only issue state officials may pushback on.

“I think two big areas we’ll see Texas lead the charge on in lawsuits is on abortion and immigration-related issues, we could also see some health care and environmental-related issues take the stage as well,” Pollock said.