Q&A: How has Texas’ response to hurricane power outages been?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy sent crews to Houston to help bring power back on after Hurricane Nicholas, including 23 line workers, support personnel and bucket trucks.

About 20,000 people are still in the dark in Harris County, but thousands are still without power in surrounding areas.

KXAN’s Tom Miller sat down with The Texas Tribune’s Cassandra Pollock about the state’s response.

KXAN Today anchor Miller asked, “More than 180,000 Texas households were without power into Tuesday after Hurricane Nicholas rolled through the region. What’s the latest on that situation and the state’s reliability as electricity is back on people’s radars?”

