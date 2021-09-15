Q&A: How has Texas’ response to hurricane power outages been?

Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy sent crews to Houston to help bring power back on after Hurricane Nicholas, including 23 line workers, support personnel and bucket trucks.

About 20,000 people are still in the dark in Harris County, but thousands are still without power in surrounding areas.

KXAN’s Tom Miller sat down with The Texas Tribune’s Cassandra Pollock about the state’s response.

KXAN Today anchor Miller asked, “More than 180,000 Texas households were without power into Tuesday after Hurricane Nicholas rolled through the region. What’s the latest on that situation and the state’s reliability as electricity is back on people’s radars?”

You can find Pollack’s answers and more in the Q&A above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 72°

Thursday

93° / 73°
Sun and scattered clouds
Sun and scattered clouds 0% 93° 73°

Friday

96° / 72°
Sun and scattered clouds
Sun and scattered clouds 0% 96° 72°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 93° 73°

Monday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss