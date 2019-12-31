President Trump tweets praises for Texas church security guard who shot, killed suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump tweeted his praise Tuesday for Jack Wilson, a volunteer security guard for the West Freeway Church in White Settlement, after Wilson shot and killed an armed gunman during a service Sunday.

The tweet read, in part, “if it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic.”

The shooter, identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, shot and killed two parishioners before Wilson fired one shot that hit him in the head. Law enforcement who responded to the scene said the death toll could have been more if Wilson and the security team had not intervened.

While the ordeal took about six seconds from the gunman’s first shot to Wilson’s bullet that stopped the threat, numbers compiled by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training shows shooters being taken down by armed citizens is a fraction of the outcomes that can result in a mass attack.

As part of a KXAN special report titled, “A History of Mass Violence,” KXAN created a graphic showing 316 mass attacks in the United States since 2000, and how they ended.

Of the 316 attacks, 50 times the suspect was stopped by a citizen, and only 10 of them were ended by a citizen with a gun. The other 40 instances were ended by citizens subduing the suspect using their hands or another weapon.