DALLAS (KXAN) — Pres. Donald Trump announced Monday that his campaign will host a rally in Dallas on Oct. 17 at the American Airlines Center.

In the announcement, Michael Glassner, CEO of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., said: “President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the great men and women of Texas.”

The event will be held at 7 p.m.