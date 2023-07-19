Truck hits an alligator in the middle of State Highway 35 (Refugio County Sheriff’s Office)

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman and her unborn child are dead following a rollover crash after hitting an alligator on a Texas highway, authorities announced.

Deputies with the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on State Highway 35 near FM 774 early Sunday morning.

According to Refugio County officials, the truck rolled over after hitting an alligator in the middle of the road.

Two adults and three children involved in the rollover were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to published reports, a woman, identified as Gabrielle Breaux of Louisiana, died at DeTar Hospital in Victoria.

Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Harold Mallory confirmed Breaux was pregnant, the report said.

Refugio County Office of Emergency Management, Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department, Refugio Volunteer Fire Department and Calhoun County EMS all assisted with the rollover.