Powerball jackpot: What would YOU do if you won?

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — It’s been about four months since the last person had all five winning numbers for the big Powerball.

On Monday night’s drawing, a lucky winner could possibly walk out with an estimate of $670 million. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to the 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner — a record streak for the game dating back to June 5.

Several people buying their ticket are excited to hear winner, winner, chicken dinner! Customers share what would they do if they win the big jackpot:

“Buy a house in Florida, retire, give it to a lot of people,” says one customer.

“My plan would be to buy my dream house, and pretty much just follow all my passions,” says another customer.

One thing hasn’t changed though — the odds to winning the jackpot are $292.2 million. Monday night’s cash prize is estimated to be $474.8 million before taxes.

“So I’m hoping that I can win and take them all on a trip,” says another customer.