AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple power outages were reported via PEC and Austin Energy Thursday shortly after extreme weather hit the Central Texas area.

More than 1,500 Pedernales Electric Co-op meters were out in Central Texas shortly before 5 p.m.

Current outages on this map show outages for the entire state.

On Wednesday, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid, as they prepared for the arctic front to plunge temperatures to dangerously cold levels across the state.

“The grid is ready and reliable,” Peter Lake, the chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said Wednesday. He added that he expects there will be enough power supply to meet the increase in demand Thursday through Saturday.