HOUSTON (KXAN) — A power outage at a water purification plant caused the City of Houston to issue a boil water notice throughout the entire city Sunday night.

The city said that water pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch, which is the minimum amount of pressure required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The city said the power outage at the East Water Purification Plant in Houston happened at 10:30 a.m.

Residents should boil the water for at least two minutes and then let it cool before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and washing, the city said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he directed state agencies “to deploy necessary resources to support the city of Houston as they work to get a safe supply of water back online.” The Texas Division of Emergency Management and TCEQ are taking the lead on that charge, Gov. Abbott said.

“We have been in contact with Mayor Turner to offer the full support of the state,” Abbott said, “and we’re currently working to fulfill the city’s request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results.”

If water samples don’t come back positive for contamination, Houston’s water department said the notice could be lifted by Tuesday.

Houston Independent School District will close completely Monday due to the boil water notice and said it will “closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates regarding operations Monday.”