LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bluebonnet Electric said 260 customers lost power in an area north of Giddings in Lee County early Thursday morning after Wednesday’s cold front blew through the area. The company said power should be restored by 5 a.m.

At 3:30 a.m., the company said crews found a tree that fell into the power line, and they are removing the tree.

Bluebonnet also said the outage was caused by a storm-damaged lightning arrestor, and crews would continue inspecting for additional equipment that was damaged during the storm.

According to an earlier tweet, Bluebonnet said the outage was impacting customers near the intersection of U.S. 77 and State Highway 21 which is north of Lincoln.