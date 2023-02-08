The Texas Senate unveiled a portrait of Opal Lee, who’s called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Opal Lee has a spunk and fight in her that’s gained national momentum over the past few years.

So much so that she’s now recognized as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” playing a fundamental role in getting it recognized as a national holiday.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States in the late 1800s.

The Texas Senate unveiled a portrait of Opal Lee, who’s called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

The Texas Senate unveiled a portrait of Opal Lee, who’s called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Lee’s portrait will be just the second to honor an African-American Texan, according to the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested Lee’s portrait be commissioned and displayed, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus said.

Lee was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

This story will be updated by Multicultural Reporter Jala Washington.