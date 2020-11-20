Port San Antonio chosen as a finalist for U.S. Space Command Headquarters

U.S. Air Force Space Command, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman has his rank pointed to as President Donald Trump speaks during the presentation of the Space Force Flag in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Air Force has selected Port San Antonio as one of six finalists for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters, according to the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott’s office released a statement Thursday about the selection, saying Texas is ready to host the program.

“The Department of the Air Force will find no better location for the U.S. Space Command than Port San Antonio. Not only does the state of Texas have the resources, universities, and human capital necessary to support the Space Command, but we are also enriched by our long-standing and celebrated tradition of military service and innovation in Texas,” Abbott said in the statement. “I strongly urge the Department of the Air Force to choose Port San Antonio as the home of the U.S. Space Command.”

The other five finalists include Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Offutt AFB in Bellevue, Nebraska, Patrick AFB in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Peterson AFB in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Redstone Army Airfield in Huntsville, Alabama, according to DefenseNews.

In June, Abbott had sent a letter to Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John Henderson to thank him for considering Texas. The letter said Fort Worth and Houston had also self-nominated for the headquarters’ location.