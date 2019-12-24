Police: Texas man confessed to killing pregnant sister

This undated photo provided by The Colony Police Department in The Colony, Texas shows Eduardo Arevalo. Arevalo has been charged with capital murder for strangling his pregnant sister and then leaving her body in an alley, authorities said Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Officers found the lifeless body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in the Dallas suburb of The Colony, Sunday, five days after she had been reported missing, according to a statement from the city’s police department. (The Colony Police Department via AP)

THE COLONY, Texas (AP/KXAS) — A 19-year-old Texas man is charged with capital murder after allegedly confessing to killing his pregnant sister, writing a fake suicide note in her name and leaving her body in an alley, authorities said Monday.

Officers arrested Eduardo Arevalo Sunday evening after finding the lifeless body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in the Dallas suburb of The Colony earlier in the day, according to the city’s police department. Viridiana had been reported missing five days earlier.

Arevalo allegedly killed his sister in their home on December 16. During his confession, he told detectives she embarrassed him and believed she would not be a good mother, The Colony police spokesman Brian Lee said. NBC DFW reported that police say Arevalo confessed to the killing, because of an “ongoing conflict in the family caused by the victim’s mental health conditions.”

Arevalo has not yet been arraigned and does not have an attorney, Lee said. He was being held in The Colony jail Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC DFW, Arevalo stated he and his sister got into an argument, then went to his room where he thought, “Maybe it’s the time to murder her.” The affidavit said Arevalo approached his sister who was sitting on the couch, strangled her, wrapped duct tape around her head then put her in his trunk.

Arevalo initially drove his sister’s body somewhere outside the North Texas city where he felt it would not be found, according to a statement from police. But he allegedly retrieved the corpse early Sunday and brought it back to The Colony. NBC DFW reports that Arevalo then dumped the body in an alley about a mile from the family’s home.

Police said video from the alley where Arevalo’s body was found helped them make the arrest.

NBC DFW spoke with Eduardo Arevalo’s brother Diego, who said, “it doesn’t make sense that my brother would do something like this. He was either set up or something happened.”