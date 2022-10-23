MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Texas man is behind bars in Midland after investigators said he allegedly pulled a woman from her car and drove away with her vehicle after she refused to let him borrow the car.

Dominique McDade, 39, of Odessa, has been charged with robbery.

According to an affidavit, on October 14, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a hotel to investigate after an employee called 911 and said that a co-worker had been assaulted before coming to work.

The co-worker stated that the victim was deaf and was unable to talk to investigators without an interpreter.

At the hotel, officers met with the victim and discovered she had a ripped shirt, bloodied scratches to both sides of her face, as well as a swollen knee and injured shoulder.

Through an interpreter, the victim said she was dropping off her friend, identified as McDade, at another motel in the area. She stated she was running late for work and was trying to get McDade to exit her vehicle when he asked if he could borrow her car.

The victim reported that she told McDade “no”, which led to a physical fight over the keys. After getting the keys, the victim stated McDade pulled her from the vehicle and drove away with her service dog still inside.

The victim stated that a short time later, McDade returned and released her service animal from the car. A report said he exited the vehicle to do so, and the victim said she used the opportunity to take back her car. She then drove to work where she asked a co-worker for help.

Investigators later found McDade and asked him what happened, he reportedly admitted to fighting with the victim over a car key and stated he hit her during that fight. He denied taking her car but was found in possession of the victim’s service animal that was left behind as she tried to get away.

McDade was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon; his bond has been set at $15,000.