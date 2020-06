NORTH TEXAS (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a teenager who went missing in North Texas.

The Royse City Police Department is searching for Kylee Ann White, 16. Law enforcement officials believe she’s in grave or immediate danger.

White is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes and pink braces.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002.