Police searching for 14-month-old and man possibly involved in abduction in Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Colorado City police are searching for a 14-month-old who was possibly abducted by a 28-year-old man.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 14-month-old Klay Guzman around 2:45 p.m. Friday. He is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 30 pounds.

The alert says police are also searching for 28-year-old Matthew Guzman in connection with the baby’s abduction. He is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

Matthew was last heard from in Colorado City, Texas, which is in between Abilene and Midland. Police believe he is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate numbered HKB4110.

Picture of 2014 Chevy Silverado

Law enforcement believes the baby is in “grave or immediate danger.” If you have any information about the possible abduction, you can call the Colorado City Police Department at (325) 728-5294.